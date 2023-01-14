Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the man killed at a Minneapolis homeless encampment this week.

Adnan Mohamed Ali, 27, was identified as the man shot to death at the Samatar Crossing encampment in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood on Thursday.

Minneapolis police found Ali at 6:30 a.m. Thursday when responding to reports of shots fired at the encampment, located near 6th St. and S. 15th Avenue. They found Ali unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at HCMC in downtown Minneapolis.

The Samatar Crossing encampment, named for a nearby bike and pedestrian connection, sprouted in August and grew to 70 residents by October. It sits on Minnesota Department of Transportation property, and the agency plans to close to site.

"Closing an encampment site and ensuring the safety of unhoused people in the site as well as our staff requires careful planning and coordination between multiple local partners," MnDOT spokesperson Jake Loesch said in a previous statement. The shooting "underscores the importance of that careful planning and of ensuring information about services and shelter beds are provided. MnDOT continues to coordinate with local and state partners on safety at this site."

Ali's death was ruled a homicide — the third in Minneapolis this year.