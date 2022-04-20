A man was fatally shot Wednesday during an encounter with law enforcement in the Iron Range city of Chisholm, authorities said.

The gunfire occurred about 7:20 a.m. in the 200 block of S. Central Avenue and killed a man who was wanted for a recent felony committed in Morrison County, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

"Contact was made with the suspect, and an officer involved shooting occurred," according to a Sheriff's Office statement, which did not say whose gunfire killed the man. His identity has yet to be released.

No members of law enforcement were injured during the encounter.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

About 4:40 a.m., sheriff's deputies, the State Patrol and police from Hibbing, Chisholm and Virginia "were actively search for a known suspect and vehicle" in connection with the felony out of Morrison County.

A sheriff's deputy spotted the vehicle unoccupied in Chisholm about 7:15 a.m. Officers went to Central Avenue, and the gunfire occurred less than 30 minutes later.

Lifesaving efforts were conducted by officers and emergency medical personnel, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it has personnel heading to the scene. The agency will lead an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting.