Officials have identified a man who was shot to death by an on-duty security guard at a Brooklyn Park apartment complex early this week who said he was defending a woman from being stabbed.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said that Spencer Carpenter, 62, was shot multiple times Monday night and died about 12:20 a.m. the next day at North Memorial Health Hospital.

Officers went to the Huntington Place apartments in the 5800 block of N. 73rd Avenue about 11:40 p.m. and found Carpenter with gunshot wounds.

The security guard, who is employed by 10-Code Security, told officers he saw Carpenter attempting to stab a woman with a knife, according to Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley. The guard told Carpenter to drop the weapon and fired when he did not comply, Bruley said.

The man who was shot and the woman had a domestic relationship, the deputy chief said, but he did not offer any more specifics.

The security officer, who was not identified, was cooperating with the investigation, Bruley said.