A man was shot to death Friday morning in north Minneapolis and two people were arrested in what is the city's 13th homicide in April.

About 8:30 a.m., officers responding to a report of gunfire arrived to the 2400 block of N. Emerson Avenue and saw a wounded and unconscious man on the ground, police said.

Officers provided medical aid until Fire Department personnel and emergency medical responders took over. Despite those efforts, the man died at the scene, police said.

Police quickly apprehended a man who ran from the scene of the shooting, and they also arrested a woman without incident. Guns were seized from both of them, police said.

The victim's identity has yet to be released, and police have not addressed a possible motive for the shooting.

There have been 31 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database, with 13 of them coming in April, 10 in the past two weeks and one in each of the past three days.

There were 26 homicides in Minneapolis at this time in 2021, a year that ended with 97, matching the city's annual record set in 1995.

Anyone with information about Friday morning's homicide is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip at CrimeStoppersMN.org.