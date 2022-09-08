A suspected gunman dropped off his victim at a Sandstone, Minn., hospital and then drove off before the man died while receiving care, officials said.

The Pine County Sheriff's Office said the shooter was arrested later on Tuesday, the same day that he allegedly killed a man from Sandstone. Officials have yet to address a possible motive for the killing.

The suspected gunman, 36 years old and from Chisago City, Minn., remains jailed awaiting potential murder charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Officials said the dead man is from Sandstone. His identity will be released once family notifications are complete, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Emergency dispatch received a call about 6 a.m. Tuesday from Essentia Health hospital in Sandstone to report that a man dropped off a shooting victim at the emergency room and left. The wounded man soon died there.

Hospital staff provided law enforcement with a vehicle description and license plate number.

Investigators located the suspected gunman and determined that the shooting occurred on Lake Alma Road near Hinckley.