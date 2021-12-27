MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police responding Monday to a report of man down in a Moorhead street discovered a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident happened about 7 a.m., when the Fargo-Moorhead metropolitan area was experiencing a winter storm warning. Several people in a nearby apartment were questioned by police, authorities said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for nonlife-threatening wounds. A condition report was not available.

No arrests had been made as of late Monday afternoon. The investigation shows there is no danger to the public and it was not a random act, police said.