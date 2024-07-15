Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man shot late at night last week in a north Minneapolis alley has died, officials said Monday.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. on July 8 just north of West Broadway in the 2000 block of N. Emerson Avenue, according to police records.

Officers arrived to the alley and gave aid to the 29-year-old victim until fire and emergency medical personnel took over before he was hospitalized in critical condition, the police incident report noted.

Police said they were informed on Friday of the man's death, but they have yet to say when he died.

The man's identity has yet to be released, and no arrests have been announced.



