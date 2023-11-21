Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man was shot Monday morning in Minneapolis and later died in a hospital.

Minneapolis police responded just before 9:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting behind a building in the 1900 block of Chicago Av. S., the department said in a news release.

They found a man in his 30s with a life-threatening gunshot wound in a surface parking lot off Columbus Avenue S.

He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare and died in the hospital despite life-saving efforts.

Officers secured the scene and canvassed that area, police said in the release.

There have been no arrests, and the investigators believe it was not a random shooting, the department said. The victim's name has not been released.

This is Minneapolis' 58th homicide of 2023, according to the Star Tribune's database.