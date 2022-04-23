A man is dead and two others were taken into police custody after a shooting just before noon Saturday near the intersection of Portland Avenue and S. 41st Street, Minneapolis police reported.

Police originally responded to the area on reports of a man seen walking with a gun, said police spokesman Officer Garrett Parten. The call was updated to shots fired.

Officers found an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds at 41st and Park, but determined he'd been shot near 41st and Portland. Parten said two "potential suspects" were seen entering a residence nearby.

Police cordoned off the area and called in a hostage negotiating team and a SWAT team. Negotiators successfully contacted the occupants of the house and negotiated their surrender, Parten said.

Two people came out of the house and were "detained," Parten said, adding. "It was a peaceful end to a violent situation."

Homicide investigators and forensic scientists are processing the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's name and official cause of death at a later time.