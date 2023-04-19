Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries in Minneapolis' Stevens Square neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers from Minneapolis' Fifth Precinct responded around 4:22 p.m. to the 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue and found a man lying unconscious with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Minneapolis Sgt. Garrett Parten.

Officers provided medical aid, and the man was taken to HCMC.

There have been no arrests so far, and police did not provide additional details about the circumstances of the shooting or suspects Tuesday evening.