A man was fatally shot early Sunday afternoon near the 3600 block of Fremont Avenue N., authorities said.

The victim was shot about 1:18 p.m. and taken in a private vehicle to North Memorial Health, where he later died, police said.

"Preliminary information indicates that the shooter and victim were known to each other, and this appears to be an isolated incident," police said in a news release. No arrests have been made.

It is the city's 81st homicide of the year, according to a Star Tribune database.

Christina Saint Louis