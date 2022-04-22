A man shot earlier this week in north Minneapolis has died, police said Friday.

The shooting occurred about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of N. Bryant Avenue.

Officers located the man, in his 20s, down in the street and provided medical aid until emergency responders arrived and took the man to North Memorial Health Hospital.

Police said they were told Friday that the man has since died.

No arrests have been announced.

"Preliminary information indicates that the injured male was standing outside a vehicle conversing with the occupants when shots were fired," a statement from police read. "The vehicle immediately left the area."