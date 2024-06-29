A man was shot dead early Saturday outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville, according to police.

Authorities said that following reports of an altercation, police arrived at the parking lot of the warehouse, at 9800 217th St. W., just after 4 a.m. They found a man with a suspected gunshot wound.

The man died at the scene, police reported, and a 24-year-old man was arrested. The victim has not been identified.

"Investigators are working to determine their relationship to each other, what led up to the altercation and their specific connection to the business," the Lakeville Police Department said in a news release. "There is no known threat to the public related to this incident."



