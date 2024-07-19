Minneapolis police early Friday find the body of a man who was shot more than 5 hours earlier, officials said.

Officers were alerted after ShotSpotter technology detected gunfire about 2:25 a.m. in the area of N. 21st and Upton avenues, police said.

About 7:40 a.m., officers arrived a block over on Thomas Avenue and saw a man with a gunshot wound down in front of a home, according to police. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.

No arrests have been announced, and officials have yet to release the man's identity. The circumstances of the shooting remain under police investigation.

Minneapolis has also tallied multiple shootings this week with three or more victims.

On Sunday night, three people were shot, one fatally, in the 2500 block of Central Avenue NE., just north of Lowry Avenue, according to police. Christopher D. Thurmond, 32, of Maplewood, was identified as the person who was killed.

On Monday night, gunfire left a woman dead and five people wounded on Franklin Avenue between 16th and 17th avenues S., police said. Police recovered a gun at the scene, but the only arrest so far was of a man who was obstructing law enforcement. The woman's identity has yet to be released.

On Wednesday night, three people were shot on Nicollet Mall downtown at 11:15 p.m. between 5th and 7th streets. They survived.

Police are asking for the public's help finding the people responsible for any of this week's shootings. Tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, and anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.

There have been at least 39 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares to 33 at this time last year.