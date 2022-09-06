LONDON — Britain's police watchdog said Tuesday it was opening an independent investigation after a man was shot dead in London after a police chase.

The Metropolitan Police said armed officers pursued a "suspect vehicle" in south London on Monday evening, and they ended the chase by making "tactical contact" — or deliberately colliding with a car to stop it — in a residential area in Streatham Hill.

A man in the suspect vehicle, believed to be in his 20s, was shot. Police said he received first aid from officers at the scene, but died later in the hospital.

The circumstances of the pursuit were not immediately clear.

Local residents reported hearing loud gunshots and a police helicopter hovering overhead.

"I was in bed and heard what sounded like two gunshots in quick succession, then saw flashing lights through the curtains," said Rachel Cook, who lived nearby. "It's a very quiet residential street and people are very shook up about it."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it declared an independent investigation, as is standard after a police shooting. Investigators were sent to the scene to gather initial evidence.