A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday evening on the University of Minnesota's Minneapolis campus.

The injuries were not life-threatening, a U spokesperson said, and the victim "is not a member of the University community."

Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired near the intersection of Washington and Walnut avenues SE. shortly before 7 p.m.

An emergency notification from the U noted that four suspects, who appeared to be in their teens or early twenties, fled the scene in a gray Dodge Charger.

The victim was taken from the scene on a stretcher. Police taped off an area near the Graduate Minneapolis hotel and were looking at shell casings Saturday evening.

Star Tribune intern Anna Armstrong contributed to this report.

Correction: In an earlier version of this story, the University misidentified the age of the victim. He is 21.