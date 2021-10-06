Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot last week at a Brooklyn Center gas station.

Anthony M. Holman Jr., 26, of Eagan, was shot multiple times about 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 29 outside the Speedway at 6950 Brooklyn Boulevard, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police initially arrested three people on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting. Two were released without charges, and one was charged with a lesser crime. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police have said the shooting does not appear to be random.

