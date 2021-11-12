A man was shot and killed Friday morning trying to stop a suspect fleeing a hit-and-run near the Cub Foods store in north Minneapolis.

The fatal shooting was the city's 84th homicide of the year, the same number of homicides in the city for all of 2020.

According to police, the suspect's vehicle collided with another vehicle at 9:47 a.m. off Lyndale Avenue N. and W. Broadway Avenue. The suspect was fleeing the scene when a bystander attempted to stop him. The suspect shot the bystander, who collapsed onto Lyndale.

The suspect — who was armed and wearing a protective vest, said Officer Garrett Parten, a Minneapolis police spokesman — then fled to the Cub store, where he tried to carjack a woman who was headed to the store for a news conference announcing the kickoff of the Twin Cities Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign.

The woman, who works for the Salvation Army, struggled with the suspect with the help of two volunteers from We Push for Peace, a community outreach group at the store as part of an effort to deter crime. Together they were able to detain the man before police arrived and arrested him.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries before being booked at the Hennepin County jail.

"Who knows what would have happened if we weren't here and grabbed the guy?" said Trenton Pollard, chief operating officer of We Push for Peace, which has been stationed at the Cub store for a year. "We believe more presence in our community is what is needed."

A spokesman for the Salvation Army, Dan Furry, said the employee wasn't injured. "She was fighting tooth and nail," he said. "It's wonderful [We Push for Peace] were here."

A woman and child in the vehicle that collided with the suspect's vehicle were transported to the hospital with noncritical injuries, Parten said.

Parten said police don't advise that bystanders attempt to subdue or chase a criminal suspect. In this case, though three bystanders "putting their own lives at risk" managed to detain the suspect, another lost his life.

"Here's an individual who saw something wrong and thought they would interject to make it right. Unfortunately for them, it turned out to be very, very tragic," Parten said. "My heart goes to anybody who knows and loves this person, obviously somebody who was trying to do the right thing and suffered the tremendous consequences."

Staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.

Kelly Smith • 612-673-4141