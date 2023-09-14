Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man shot a police officer in northern Iowa, fled into southern Minnesota and was captured, officials said Thursday.

The shooting occurred about 8 p.m. Wednesday on the south side of Algona, about 35 miles south of Iowa's border with Minnesota, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Officials have yet to disclose the officer's condition or the circumstances leading up to the shooting in the city of roughly 5,300 residents.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety issued a "Blue Alert," meaning a member of law enforcement has been assaulted or is missing.

The suspect, a 43-year-old man from Algona, was captured roughly 110 miles from the shooting scene four hours later in Sleepy Eye, Minn., and booked into the Brown County jail around 4:10 a.m. Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol had aviation personnel in the air assisting in the pursuit, said Lt. Gordon Shank, the patrol's chief spokesman.