A suspected "driving dispute" between two vehicles prompted a gunman to shoot at another vehicle on Interstate 94 on Tuesday evening, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

An unnamed male driver called 911 at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to report that the driver of another vehicle had fired a handgun at him while both drivers were westbound between St. Joseph and Avon.

The caller told the dispatcher he was going to drive to his home, which was nearby, and that the alleged shooter was continuing west. Officials found the injured driver at home with a gunshot wound on the tip of his nose.

Officers from several agencies searched for the suspect and found his vehicle, a 2010 black Ford Escape, near the westbound exit in Melrose. The driver, 23-year-old Shannon Woods from Inkster, Mich., was arrested and booked into the Stearns County jail on possible felony assault charges.

The shooting comes a little more than a year after Chicago resident Jamal Smith shot and killed Crystal resident Jay Boughton, 56, following a road rage incident in Plymouth. A jury convicted Smith of first-degree murder in July.

Investigators are asking those who may have witnessed the incident to call the sheriff's office at 320-259-3700.