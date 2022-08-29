A house explosion in Crystal severely burned a man in the residence, officials said.

The blast occurred shortly after noon Sunday in the 5800 block of N. Perry Avenue, police said.

The man was hospitalized, and his identity has not been released.

Police said they were in contact with the natural gas utility and fire officials, and determined there was no risk to other homes in the neighborhood a few blocks east of Crystal Airport.

Investigators haven't disclosed a preliminary cause for the explosion.