A 20-year-old man received a 23-year term Tuesday for killing a 17-year-old boy outside a Plymouth apartment complex during a dispute over high-end sneakers.

Augustus M. Sirleaf, of Plymouth, was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the killing of 17-year-old Yaseen T. Johnson, of Albertville, in November 2022.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Sirleaf is expected to serve the roughly 14 1⁄ 4 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

A co-defendant, Hans K. Madave, 20, of New Hope, agreed in November to plead guilty to second-degree intentional murder for his role in the killing in the 9700 block of N. 37th Place.

In exchange for Madave's plea, prosecutors have agreed to go below state guidelines and pursue a sentence ranging from 12½ years to no more than 15 years for Madave. He remains jailed ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 10.

Jerolyn Mends-Cole posted on an online fund-raising campaign on behalf of Johnson's family that "my little nephew became a victim of gun violence. [He] was always respectful and willing to help his parents with chores or whatever they asked of him. ... Yaseen was very shy and also very brilliant. Yaseen still had a lot of life to live. He liked practically everybody and vice-versa."

The charges said Balenciaga was the brand of the shoes at the center of the rift. Depending on the model, a pair can retail for more than $1,000.

According to the complaints:

Officers arrived at the parking lot and saw a wounded Johnson inside a Buick SUV. A male told the officers he was the driver and that he ran when shots were fired.

The driver said he and Johnson came to the parking lot to buy shoes. Two men were there and got in the SUV, the driver said. Sirleaf gave Johnson one of the shoes in exchange for half the money. Sirleaf asked for the shoe back, but Johnson refused and Sirleaf shot him, the driver said.

Officers found one of the sneakers just outside the SUV and the other on the front passenger floorboard.

Surveillance video from near the scene showed two people getting in a Ford SUV parked nearby and occupied by a waiting 18-year-old. As the SUV drove off, the video revealed its license plate, allowing police to track down the driver.

The 18-year-old told police he drove Sirleaf and Madave to meet with Johnson and rob him. After Johnson was shot, Sirleaf returned with Madave to the waiting SUV and said he had no choice but to shoot, the 18-year-old said.