A 20-year-old Minneapolis man was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday in connection with a Richfield school shooting in February that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two other students.

Alfredo Rosario Solis, 20, was convicted of second-degree assault last month for the shooting that killed Jahmari Kei'Fee Rice outside South Education Center Academy on the afternoon of Feb. 1. A jury found him not guilty on five of the six felony counts he faced, including second-degree murder, attempted murder and first-degree assault. An accomplice, Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, will be on trial for murder in February.

Solis appeared before Hennepin County District Judge Paul Scoggin on Tuesday morning. Solis declined to speak in court.

"Mr. Solis, you are a very lucky man," Scoggin said to a nearly empty courtroom aside from media and attorneys. "I suggest that you take that luck and run with it for the rest of your life."

His sentence was the mandatory minimum and restricts him from ever possessing a firearm. He has credit for already serving 11 months, said his attorney Matthew Jaimet.

"My client admitted to his very limited involvement in this and just wants to put in behind him," Jaimet said.

On Dec. 7 when a jury came back with the verdicts after a weeklong trial, the courtroom was full of family for Rice. But Rice's family was not present for the sentencing Tuesday. No one from Solis' family appeared for the sentencing.

Solis had an intense confrontation with Rice's father, Cortez Rice, before sheriff deputies escorted Solis out of the courtroom last month after his acquittal.

Cortez Rice was in disbelief over the acquittal, saying that prosecutors had all the evidence to convict Solis, from eyewitnesses to Solis' Airpod that he dropped at the scene. Police also found a 9mm Glock 45 handgun in his bedroom.

"He even admitted to shooting in the direction of my son and other kids and other students. He shouldn't be held accountable for even shooting at the school and maybe possibly endangering other students or teachers at the time?" the father said. "This is absurd."

Police arrested the young men at separate locations several hours after the gunfire outside South Education Center killed Rice and hit another student, age 17, who was taken to HCMC by ambulance in critical condition. A third student at the school, who is 19 years old, suffered minor injuries at the scene but was not hospitalized.

Richfield police said a disagreement among students led to the shooting. The two suspects and three victims all attended South Education Center Academy and "are acquaintances," police said after the shooting.