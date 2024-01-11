A 70-year-old man has receive a term of nearly 3½ years for being high on illicit drugs when he crashed his van on a snowy Iron Range highway and killed one of his passengers.

Douglas Lee Anderson, of rural Eveleth, was sentenced in St. Louis County District Court this week after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash on Nov. 29, 2021, that killed Stanley G. Erkkila, 75, and injured his daughter Sirkka G. Erkkila, 49, both of Eveleth.

With credit for time in jail after his arrest, Anderson is expected to serve slightly more than two years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

According to the criminal complaint and the State Patrol:

Patrol troopers arrived at the crash scene on Hwy. 53, about 10 miles south of Eveleth, and determined that Anderson was heading north, lost control and rolled the van several times until it came to rest on the southbound side of the highway.

The troopers found Stanley Erkkila strapped in a wheelchair and dead. Anderson and Sirkka Erkkila suffered noncritical injuries.

Anderson said he was traveling 60 to 65 miles per hour in the right lane when he moved to the left lane to pass a vehicle and crashed. Multiple witnesses told law enforcement that they were passed by the van while it was traveling too fast for the wintry conditions.

Anderson appeared intoxicated, prompting the troopers to collect a blood sample from him. He denied being under the influence of any drugs or alcohol. A state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension analysis of the blood sample indicated that Anderson had methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.

Court records show that Anderson was convicted four times in Minnesota from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s for drunken driving.