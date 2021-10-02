A man died from gunshot wounds in north Minneapolis' Lind-Bohanon neighborhood Friday night.

Officers responded to 911 reports of gunfire at 10:16 p.m. near the 4600 block of N. Aldrich Avenue. A resident on the next block reported that a man was in their yard saying he had been shot, police said.

Officers found the man nearby and he was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. The man was awake and responsive when taken to the hospital, but died several hours later, police said.

No arrests have been reported. The man's death marks the 74th homicide in Minneapolis this year, according to a Star Tribune database.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips also may be submitted electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org.