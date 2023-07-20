A 74-year-old man who fell 50 feet from a cliff in Chisago County on Wednesday is expected to make a full recovery.

First responders went the scene in Franconia Township about 2 p.m. after a resident living along the St. Croix River called to report that the man fell from a cliff and was believed to be bleeding and unconscious, the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies and workers with Shafer Franconia Fire & Rescue called for specialized equipment after determining it would be a "difficult technical rescue" with near-vertical terrain in some places, sheriff's Capt. Derek Anklan said.

Crews rigged ropes together and tied them to the victim. They used a helicopter to lift the man out of the valley. He was then flown to a hospital and is expected to survive, Anklan said.