A Brainerd area man reported missing last week was shot in the head and buried by his girlfriend's father, who suspected his daughter was in a physically abusive relationship, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

Michael A. Laflex, 45, of Brainerd, was charged in Crow Wing County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of Bryce Brogle, 23, who had been missing since Wednesday, when he left home in Center Township, a few miles northeast of Brainerd.

Laflex was arrested Sunday and remains jailed without bail ahead of a court appearance Tuesday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the complaint:

Brogle's girlfriend told the Sheriff's Office on Friday that she had not seen him since Wednesday, when he left for a storage unit rented by Laflex.

Through an informant and a Laflex family member, investigators learned that Laflex believed Brogle was abusing his daughter, and Laflex shot Brogle while the two were at the storage unit on the day he was reported missing.

The landlord for the couple called the Sheriff's Office and reported seeing her with two black eyes. The landlord also disclosed being contacted by Laflex about whether Brogle hurt his daughter. Laflex also told the landlord that "he was going to kill Brogle and already had the hole dug," the complaint read.

Investigators were told Laflex used a sled to move the body and then cleaned the storage unit of blood using bleach before burying Brogle.

On Saturday, law enforcement searched the storage unit and saw evidence of blood, a bottle of bleach and marks on the floor indicating something had been dragged across it.

A search of public land in Crow Wing County came upon a makeshift grave. Brogle's body was recovered, and it had an apparent gunshot wound to the back of the head.

The complaint did not specify the location of the storage unit or where Brogle was buried other than both being in the county.