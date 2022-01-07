A man was in custody Friday morning after he rammed the front doors of a Minneapolis fire station where a woman had gone to seek protection from him.

The woman went to the fire station in the 2700 block of S. Blaisdell Avenue just after 7 p.m. Thursday and asked firefighters for help after the man, whom she knew, refused to stop following her, said Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten.

Police did not say how the man and woman knew each other.

The man had driven a pickup truck onto the driveway of Station No. 8. Firefighters stepped between the truck and woman and told the man to leave. But the man continued to drive slowly toward the woman, Parten said.

As firefighters opened the folding bay door to get the woman to safety inside the station, the man attempted to drive past them and struck one of the doors. Firefighters used a tool to puncture a tire and disable the vehicle and held the man until police arrived, Parten said.

Police arrived and found the man's truck "nosed up" against the open bifold bay doors of the station and firefighters detaining the man, Parten said.

Officers arrested the man, who was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of assault. Neither the woman nor any firefighters were hurt, police said.

The station remained in service during the incident, Parten said.