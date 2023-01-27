Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 61-year-old man has admitted to beating to death his girlfriend in the central Minnesota home they shared last year.

Harold A. Wassather, of Motley, agreed Thursday in Morrison County District Court to plead guilty to second-degree unintentional murder in connection with the death in early March of 66-year-old Christine Nygard at a home in the 600 block of S. Hwy. 10.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a first-degree murder count. Wassather entered what is called a Norgaard plea, meaning he contended he was unable to recall the events but acknowledged there was enough evidence for a conviction. He remains jailed until his scheduled sentencing on March 24.

Wassather told law enforcement after his arrest outside the home that he beat Nygard "after she accused him of talking to other women," the charges read.

He also admitted to having assaulted Nygard in the past, but law enforcement was never notified, the criminal complaint read.

According to the complaint:

A caller from Minneapolis alerted the Sheriff's Office to Nygard's death. Officers found her body on a bed, with injuries "indicating possible head trauma," the charges read.

Under questioning in jail, Wassather cried as he said he didn't mean to kill her. He said that after the assault, he put his unconscious girlfriend in bed and covered her up.

Wassather said he didn't call 911 or tell anyone what happened until he told a friend. He said the attack could have happened as far back as March 2, but he was uncertain "because he kind of lost track of time," the complaint read.