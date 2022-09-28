A man driving a tractor on a rural southern Minnesota road died in a collision with an SUV after sunset, officials said Wednesday.

The collision occurred at about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday on Hwy. 22 at 90th Street in Foster Township, roughly 20 miles west of Albert Lea, the State Patrol said.

The patrol identified the man on the tractor as Michael P. Wegner, 70, of Wells, Minn.

According to the patrol:

Adrienne L. Bryan, 45, of Sebastopol in northern California, was heading north on Hwy. 22 and collided with the tractor ahead of her as it traveled in the same direction.

Bryan and two boys with her, ages 14 and 16 and also from Sebastopol, were treated in Albert Lea for noncritical injuries,