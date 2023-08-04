Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Authorities have identified the man fatally shot Wednesday night in St. Paul's North End neighborhood as Jonathan Andrew Wade.

Wade, 21, of St. Cloud, died at the scene of the shooting on the 90 block of W. Manitoba Avenue. A second man was injured, police said.

Police got a call about a shooting around 11 p.m. Officers arrived and found Wade suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead, said Sgt. Mike Ernster with St. Paul police.

A second victim who was grazed by a bullet was taken to Regions Hospital. His condition was not immediately known, Ernster said.

Investigators are interviewing possible witnesses as they try to learn what led up to the city's 21st homicide of the year.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Paul Police Department Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.