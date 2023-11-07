Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in a residential area of north Minneapolis on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded a little before 5 p.m. to the 3300 block of Dupont Avenue N. on reports of a person shot, Police Chief Brian O'Hara said at the scene Monday night.

The officers found a man behind a house suffering from gunshot wounds, O'Hara said. They performed life-saving measures before an ambulance took him to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests, but O'Hara said police have at least one suspect.

"We do have investigative leads we are following related to at least one person who is a shooter, but we're not able to list any other specifics at this time," O'Hara said.

The incident took place in an alley and the backyard of a home, O'Hara noted. Forensic scientists and homicide detectives responded to the scene, where Dupont Avenue was taped off in front of the home. Squad cars had the alley blocked about 7 p.m.

The death marks the 53rd homicide in Minneapolis this year, according to data tracked by the Star Tribune.