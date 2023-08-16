Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The man shot and killed Sunday night in Minneapolis' Loring Park neighborhood was Shavadis Deonte Givens, of Minneapolis, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday.

Officers found Givens at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday inside an apartment building at 1500 Nicollet Av. S. along with another man in his 20s and an 18-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a police news release.

All three were taken to HCMC, and Givens died at the hospital not long after his arrival. The cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds, and the Medical Examiner report confirmed it was a homicide.

Family and friends released balloons in honor of Givens Tuesday night in north Minneapolis, his mother Gailisha Hopson said.

Investigators are still looking into what led to the shooting, which occurred not far from Loring Park, but preliminary information indicates the shooting may have been the result of a previous altercation between people who knew each other, a statement from Minneapolis police read.

No arrests have been made.

Police asked that anyone with information call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or reach out to crimestoppersmn.org.