A northern Minnesota man was killed and four men were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Itasca County on Friday morning.

Jacob J. Starck, 25, of Deer River, Minn., was southbound on Hwy. 46 when he lost control of his car and crossed into the northbound lanes near County Road 140, striking a pickup in a T-bone crash at 7:43 a.m., the State Patrol said. He was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said, and it was not known if alcohol was involved.

Hurt in the pickup were driver Thomas R. Speltz, 43, of Tempealeau, Wis., and passengers Eric J. Speltz, 46, of Winona, Minn.; Joseph L. Speltz, 38, of Blaine; and Robert L. Speltz, 73, of Blair, Wis. All were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not involved, the patrol said. The four were hospitalized for noncritical injuries.

Roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash, the patrol said.