A man is jailed on suspicion of arson after a small fire was set overnight inside the Target store in the Uptown area of Minneapolis, police and a witness said.

Police joined firefighters at the scene about 4 a.m. and arrested a 34-year-old man from Burnsville, according to police and Hennepin County jail records.

Smoke was seen coming from a Target Express entrance at W. Lake Street and S. Fremont Avenue, said Cole Klasi, who lives above the store and was forced to briefly leave his apartment along with others.

"The front glass doors [of the store] were smashed" before firefighters took on the flames, Klasi said.

He said he saw the man being arrested by Minneapolis police across the street and another retailer with a smashed window.

No injuries have been reported.

A sign on a Target door Tuesday morning indicated that the store's regular opening time of 7 a.m. was delayed until 9 a.m.