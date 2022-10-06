A 34-year-old man has been charged with being one of five or more people responsible for a barrage of gunfire at a Minneapolis bar one night last month that left one person dead and others wounded.

Devord Allen, of Minneapolis, was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree riot resulting in death and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the shootout at Bullwinkle's Bar east of downtown in the 1400 block of S. Washington Avenue about 1 a.m. on Sept. 9.

The gun battle killed 34-year-old Cortez Maurice Crumble, of Brooklyn Park, during a private event. Three other men in their 30s were taken from the scene with serious injuries, police said.

The criminal complaint against Allen does not specify whose gunfire hit Crumble or the others who were wounded.

Allen remains in the Sherburne County jail without bail in connection with a federal illegal weapons possession case. At the time of the bar shooting, he was on parole and supposed to be living in a halfway house, Wednesday's criminal complaint read.

According to the charges and a second court document:

Gunshots erupted inside and outside the bar after a confrontation between patrons and security personnel arranged by "Mo Doe," which provided the entertainment for the private R&B night party.

Police arrives and "found a chaotic scene with multiple people injured from gunfire," the charges read. Crumble was down in the entry to the bar. An ambulance took him to HCMC, where he soon died.

Video imagery witness accounts determined that two patrons refused security's request to leave, leading to a physical clash near the entry and then gunfire from inside. The two patrons and a wounded Crumble "stumble out of the doorway," the charges continued.

The two patrons ran to a vehicle and drew gunfire from a man standing on the sidewalk. Another man nearby next to an orange SUV returned fire at the man. Allen came out of the bar and started shooting at the man next to the SUV. One of Allen's shots hit a passing Metro Transit bus.

"In total, at least five people, including the defendant, were firing their weapons indiscriminately at others," the criminal complaint continued.

Officers tracked Allen's cellphone movements and arrested him on Sept. 29. He said he fired gunshots after leaving the bar, but "he does not know who he was firing at or why," the charges read.

He said he fled the scene immediately and sold the gun to someone on the street, but he refused to say who bought it.

The shooting at the bar capped one of the city's more violent nights of the year. Earlier, 16-year-old Jeremiah L. Durr was shot to death in the 1600 block of N. Plymouth Avenue. About an hour later, four people were shot and wounded at N. Lyndale Avenue and Broadway, known to be one of the city's more crime-ridden intersections.