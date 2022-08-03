A man was found shot to death inside a tent after dark north of Lake Street in Minneapolis, police said Wednesday.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near W. 29th Street and Nicollet Avenue, according to police.

Officers dispatched to the scene located a man believed to be in his 40s in the tent and unresponsive, police said.

The man was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC, where he died. Officials have yet to release his identity.

Police said they have made no arrests in connection with the killing.

"Individuals in the area reported hearing the shots but did not see who was shooting," a police statement read.

There have been 56 homicides so far this year in Minneapolis, according to a Star Tribune database, matching the number in the city at this time last year.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about this killing to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. Anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.