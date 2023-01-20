Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man and an infant are dead after an apartment fire Thursday in Sartell, Sartell Deputy Police Chief Wayne Schreiner said.

Police and fire crews responded to the fire just after 8 p.m. at the apartment in the 300 block of 11th Avenue E, where they found the man's body and the baby.

The child, who was younger than 1, was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Residents in adjacent apartments were being assisted by the American Red Cross. Fire departments from Sauk Rapids and St. Cloud also responded to the fire.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was assisting in the death investigation, Schreiner said.