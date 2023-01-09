Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man was shot and hurt just after 2 a.m. Sunday in a car on Interstate 394, according to Minneapolis police.

Four men were in a car headed west on Interstate 394 near the junction with Interstate 94, according to a statement from a Minneapolis Police Department spokesman, when another car pulled up alongside them, in the lane to their right.

Police said someone in the second car fired on the first multiple times. One person in the first car was shot and wounded.

The first car veered into a snowbank on the north side of the road.

The person who was shot was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with an injury that police said was not life-threatening.

Minneapolis police are investigating, and no one has been arrested.