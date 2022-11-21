Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man down on railroad tracks in Elk River was hit by a train and killed, officials said.

The incident occurred about 6:10 p.m. Saturday near the NW. 165th Avenue crossing, said Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen.

The identity of the man, who was 57 years old and from Anoka, was being withheld pending notification of relatives, the chief said.

The conductor on the eastbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train sounded its horn once the man was spotted on the tracks but could not stop in time, Nierenhausen said. It often takes about a mile before a freight train can make a full emergency stop.