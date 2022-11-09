A 36-year-old man received a four-year term Wednesday for being drunk when he caused a wrong-way collision in southeastern Minnesota that killed a Winona State University sophomore in the other vehicle.

Adam S. Anderson, of Winona, was sentenced in Winona County District Court after agreeing to plead guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with the head-on crash on Feb. 19 at the intersection of Highways 61 and 43 in Winona that killed Hannah A. Goman, 20, a sophomore from Stevens Point, Wis.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Anderson is expected to serve 2 2⁄ 3 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Anderson entered what is called a Norgaard plea, meaning he admits being guilty of the allegations but does not recall the circumstances of the crash.

A test of Anderson's intoxication by law enforcement soon after the crash measured his blood alcohol content at 0.16%, at least twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota, court records disclosed.

Ahead of sentencing, the prosecution pushed for Anderson to receive a four-year term, while the defense argued for local confinement, work release privileges and probation.

Defense attorney Marsh Halberg wrote to the court last week that his client "has complied with all of the conditions of his release [since posting bond and leaving jail]. He has been on an alcohol monitor, which requires him to blow in to the machine several times a day."

In a statement filed with the court last week, Anderson wrote that "I cannot comprehend the misery I inflicted on the Goman family and the feeling caused by this senseless death. I imagine this outcome on one of my own children and can only come up with a world-shattering, gut-wrenching lifelong void. I do not know their pain."

Goman routinely made the dean's list while at Winona State while pursuing majors in social work and criminal justice, according to her online obituary. She also was active in the school's Dance Society Program.

"Hannah had a deep desire to help those around her and try to make everyone happy," the obituary read.

According to the complaint:

A police officer on the scene noted that Anderson displayed classic signs of intoxication: slurred speech, watery and bloodshot eyes, disorientation and slow movements, the charges read.

A man who was driving south on Hwy. 61 moments before the crash said he saw a pickup truck heading toward him in the same lane. He said he flashed his headlights and honked in hopes of alerting the motorist that he was traveling the wrong way. The man then made a U-turn in pursuit of the pickup, which soon crashed into the car.

Goman was thrown from the car and landed about 10 yards from the intersection. She died at the hospital.

The car's driver and another passenger survived their injuries. Anderson and his passenger were not hurt.