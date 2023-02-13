Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for fatally shooting a man who slapped him during an argument last year.

Dedric M. Willis, 25, was sentenced last week in Hennepin County District Court after jurors found him guilty of second-degree unintentional murder in connection with the shooting of 37-year-old Theodore J. Collins outside Willis' home in the 2400 block of Emerson Avenue N.

With credit for time spent in jail since his arrest, Willis is expected to serve the first 7 1⁄ 2 years of his sentence in prison and the balance on supervised release.

According to the complaint:

Witnesses told police that Collins, of Minneapolis, went to Willis' home on April 29, 2022, and confronted the mother of his children "about an issue" with Willis.

Collins and the woman argued outside, prompting Willis to go out and take up the argument. When Collins slapped Willis in the face, Willis drew a gun from his waistband and shot Collins.

An SUV then pulled up, and Collins' girlfriend got out and started shooting at Willis as he ran from the scene. Collins died less than an hour later at North Memorial Health Hospital.

Officers soon located Willis, who said he shot Collins in self-defense because he had hit him in the face.