LOS ANGELES — A man convicted of a Southern California rampage that included shootings, carjackings and murder was sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole by a judge who called him "evil personified."

Artyom Gasparyan, 38, was sentenced Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court by Judge Eleanor J. Hunter. In August, a jury convicted him of more than 30 criminal charges.

Prosecutors say that in 2015 and January 2016, Gasparyan committed carjackings, armed robberies and shootings that wounded several people and left one man dead. He struck in Los Angeles and suburbs ranging from Long Beach to West Hollywood.

They included the December 2015 shooting and killing of Adan Corea, 32, in Panorama City.

Prosecutors also said Gasparyan shot two people crossing a street, a parking valet during a holdup, and people in parked cars, along with stabbing a woman several times. He and another man also robbed gas stations and shot a food delivery driver, prosecutors said.

Gasparyan "did everything he could to kill well over a dozen people," LA County Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said during sentencing.

Daniel Ramirez, identified by authorities as Gasparyan's crime partner, killed himself in a Long Beach home in 2016 as police closed in.

Gasparyan was shot several days later following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 in Los Angeles. He was shot after he pulled a gun while running away from officers, authorities said.