FARMINGTON, Minn. — A Farmington man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for killing his grandmother because he was annoyed with her for blowing her nose.

KSTP-TV reported that 42-year-old Timothy Steele was sentenced to 366 months in prison on Friday in connection with the death of 84-year-old Agnes Wagner-Steele in October 2015.

According to the criminal complaint, Steele told investigators he was upset with his grandmother because she caused a hole in one of his jacket and was blowing her nose at dinner. He also told investigators he was hearing voices.

According to court documents, Steele hit her multiple times with a hammer. He said that afterward the voices in his head told him that he was a "terrible criminal," according to the documents.

He was convicted of intentional second-degree murder in November 2021.

He will be housed under a current civil commitment as mentally ill and dangerous and will receive treatment until he can be placed in the prison system.