A man was found shot to death in a vehicle in north Minneapolis late Monday, officials said Tuesday.

Officers made the discovery shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of N. Humboldt Avenue.

Police say the vehicle had been in the residential block with its engine running for several hours. The man, in his 20s, was in the driver's seat, according to police.

Officials have yet to identify the man or announce any arrests.

There now have been 52 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares with 75 at this time last year.