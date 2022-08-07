A man was found fatally shot early Sunday morning in the street near George Floyd Square at E. 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis, police said.

Minneapolis police said they were responding to reports of gunfire at about 3:20 a.m., when they found the unresponsive person on the ground. The officers said a running, unoccupied vehicle with apparent damage from gunfire that likely belonged to the man was found nearby.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man's name along with the cause of death at a later time.

It was the 55th death investigated as a homicide by the Minneapolis Police Department this year. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.