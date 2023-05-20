Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man is dead after reports of a shooting in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Police say that just past midnight, a 911 caller reported hearing gunfire at Payne Avenue and Arlington Avenue E. Officers arrived and canvassed the area, finding a man with gunshot wounds in an alley in the 600 block of Arlington.

St. Paul fire medics responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Another 911 caller from blocks away reported that they were involved in a shooting near where officers found the body. Police say a person is in custody and cooperating with investigators.

Homicide officials are investigating what led to the incident, and the deceased man's name and information will be released after an autopsy by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

This marks the 15th homicide in St. Paul this year. There were 18 at this point last year, according to a Star Tribune database.