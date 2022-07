Police say the death of a man whose body was located on a St. Paul sidewalk early Friday is being treated as a homicide.

Officers responding to the 600 block of N. Dale Street about 3:10 a.m. saw the man with signs of trauma to his body, police said.

While police have classified the death as a homicide, authorities have yet to say more about the circumstances.

The man's identity has yet to be released, and no arrests have been announced.