A man was found dead on a highway in northern Minnesota's Becker County early Sunday.

Just after 4 a.m., according to a news release from Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander, a woman called 911 to say she may have just hit someone lying in the middle of Becker County Highway 4, just west of Detroit Lakes.

Sheriff's deputies and emergency medics went to the highway, and pronounced the man dead.

It was unclear if the man found on the highway died before being hit by the 911 caller.

The sheriff's office had not released the man's identity on Sunday, and the incident is still under investigation.