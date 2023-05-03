A man was fatally shot inside a northeast Minneapolis home Tuesday morning.

Minneapolis police responded around 8:40 a.m. to a house in the 700 block of NE. Quincy Street, after emergency personnel were called there for a person not breathing.

Officers entered the house and found a man in his 30s with an apparent fatal gunshot wound to the chest, according to a department news release.

Police closed off the scene and canvassed the area. Homicide investigators were brought in. The department did not say what it believes happened or who the suspect might be. No arrests have been made.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has yet to release the man's name and official cause of death. This is the city's 19th homicide in 2023, according to a Star Tribune database. There were 33 at this time last year.

Police are asking people with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477, or to send anonymous tips online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.